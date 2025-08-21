Spirit Plane Spotted Flying Over Hurricane Erin Sparks Online Buzz

Spirit's flight NK2298 from Philly to San Juan, Puerto Rico, seemingly crossed Hurricane Erin's path on Monday, Aug. 18. Flightradar24's tracker showed the Airbus A320 going over the powerful storm north of the Dominican Republic.

In a Facebook post, Flightradar24 jokingly asked if the Spirit flight was collecting crucial data for meteorologists.

"Has Spirit Airlines taken on the Hurricane Hunter mission?" Flightradar24 posted.

Commenters on Flightradar24's post made plenty of jokes about Spirit, a common target for insults because of its ultra-low-cost model.

"Passengers did not pay the storm deviation fee," one person commented.

"They can't afford the extra gas to avoid the hurricane," another commenter said.

A spokesperson for Spirit told Newsweek that the flight operated normally and no passengers were injured.

"Safety is always our top priority," the spokesperson said. "In this case, our pilots followed procedures and air traffic control (ATC) instructions while en route to San Juan (SJU). Our Operations Control Center closely tracks weather systems and works with our pilots and ATC to determine flight paths that safely navigate around or above adverse weather conditions."

Data from FlightAware shows the plane skirted Erin's outer edges rather than flying directly through the storm. Aviation experts note passenger aircraft can technically fly over hurricanes, but most pilots steer clear because storm systems can tower up to 50,000 feet.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology aviation professor John Hansman said the Spirit flight's route isn't as frightening as some may think.

"Flying through a hurricane at altitude is not particularly hazardous, particularly if you are above the tops of the clouds and the turbulent layer," Hansman told Newsweek. "The winds are not a problem at altitude and it is common for aircraft to fly in high winds aloft in the jet stream. It is more hazardous to land or take off in those conditions where there are high winds and rain."

After the outer bands brought heavy rain to several Caribbean islands, Erin shifted north before making its forecasted eastern turn away from North America. As of the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. update on Thursday, Aug. 21, Erin had sustained winds of 100 mph while making its closest pass to the US mainland about 200 miles east of North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The episode comes as Spirit also faces turbulence on the ground. Despite emerging from bankruptcy in March, the Florida-based airline has warned that it may not survive the next year without raising more cash.

In the fall, Spirit is reportedly furloughing 270 pilots and downgrading 140 captains in its second round of pilot cuts in two years.

