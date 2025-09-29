Spirit Exits Two Major Airports As Second Bankruptcy Of 2025 Strains Airline

Spirit is ending service at Bradley International Airport (BDL) near Hartford, Connecticut, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), an airline spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Voice on Monday, Sept. 29. The move comes exactly one month after Spirit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The flights at Bradley Airport will end on Friday, Oct. 31. Minneapolis service will be discontinued on Monday, Dec. 1.

Spirit said it'll focus on "stronger markets" as part of its restructuring plan.

"We apologize to our guests for any inconvenience and will reach out to those with affected reservations to issue a refund," the company spokesperson said. "We thank our airport, business, and community partners in Connecticut and Minnesota for their support over the years. While we routinely evaluate and adjust our network as appropriate, we do not anticipate any additional airport exits in the near future."

Spirit currently flies from BDL to its main hub in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, along with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee. It also recently offered flights to Orlando, Florida, and Detroit.

The airline declared bankruptcy after reporting a $245.8 million loss in the second quarter of 2025. It came a few weeks after company executives admitted there is "substantial doubt" about Spirit's ability to survive another 12 months without raising more cash.

To slash costs, Spirit has furloughed pilots, eliminated routes, and placed hundreds of flight attendants on unpaid leave. The company is also reportedly set to furlough about 1,800 more attendants in December.

Spirit's service at MSP includes flights to Atlanta and Detroit.

