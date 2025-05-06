Speeding Driver Running 'Sophisticated, Extensive' Drug Operation Busted In Bergen County: Cops

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 25, near Park Avenue and Rutherford Avenue, according to Lyndhurst Police Detective Capt. Vincent Auteri.

Detective Michael Giangeruso and Officer Angel Batista pulled over a black Mini Cooper for speeding and a lane violation. The driver, Gavin J. Lebosquet, 47, of Rutherford, had an active arrest warrant out of Hackensack, police said.

While talking to Lebosquet, officers saw him acting suspiciously and trying to hide items. A search of the car turned up a knife, suspected cocaine, and a glass vial with a white powdery substance, police said. Lebosquet was arrested on the spot.

Officers Giangeruso, Batista, Robert Litterio, and Detective Steve Batista then searched the vehicle and found what authorities called “an overwhelming quantity” of illegal drugs and weapons, including:

Cocaine, LSD, meth, MDMA, ketamine, fentanyl, DMT, ecstasy, crack cocaine, and pink cocaine (Tusi)

Adderall, Xanax, Clonazepam, Hydrocodone, Buprenorphine, and suspected GHB

Multiple knives, two tasers, a metal baton, and an imitation Glock 18 with a fake suppressor

Drug packaging, distribution notes, vials, vape cartridges, and $997 in suspected drug proceeds

Lebosquet was charged with six counts of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, six counts of unlawful weapon possession, possession of an imitation firearm, 16 counts of drug distribution and intent to distribute, along with drug paraphernalia, prescription drug offenses, money laundering, and obstruction, police said.

He was also issued motor vehicle summonses and remanded to the Bergen County Jail. The Mini Cooper was impounded. In total, police cataloged over 50 pieces of evidence, which they say point to a “sophisticated and extensive” drug operation.

“This arrest likely disrupted a significant illegal narcotics distribution operation,” Capt. Auteri said.

