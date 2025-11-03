Speeding Driver, 26, Charged In Deadly Route 206 Crash: Cops

Ana-Maria Ciofu was driving a 2025 Lexus IS300 north on Route 206 when she hit a 2013 Toyota RAV4 in Chester Township on Aug. 31 just after 5:50 p.m., Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said Monday, Nov. 3.

The Lexus was traveling at an excessive rate of speed at the time of the crash, Carroll said.

The RAV4 operator, identified only as C.K., was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash, and a passenger in the Lexus was injured.

Ciofu was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and disorderly persons assault by auto.

Following a First Appearance, Ciofu was granted pretrial release.

A Pre-Indictment Conference is set before Superior Court Judge Robert M. Hanna in Morristown on Dec. 15.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.