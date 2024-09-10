Fair 56°

SHARE

SpaceX Launch Dazzles NJ Residents

No, it wasn't a UFO. That was a SpaceX rocket you saw early Tuesday, Sept. 10.

SpaceX launch captured by Chris Bakley.

SpaceX launch captured by Chris Bakley.

 Photo Credit: Chris Bakley
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Falcon 9 launched its Polaris Dawn rocket into space from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 5:23 a.m.

Residents of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and more captured it from down below (click here for a full video by New Jersey freelance photographer Chris Bakley).

The launch was livestreamed on X.

"During their multi-day mission to orbit, Dragon and the crew will endeavor to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown since the Apollo program and participate in the first-ever extravehicular activity (EVA) by commercial astronauts wearing SpaceX-developed EVA suits," the SpaceX website says. 

"They will also conduct 36 research studies and experiments from 31 partner institutions designed to advance both human health on Earth and during long-duration spaceflight, and test Starlink laser-based communications in space."

Click here for more on the launch.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE