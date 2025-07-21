Southwest Airlines Ending Open Seating Policy: Here's When

Southwest's open seating will officially end on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, the Dallas-based airline said in a news release on Monday, July 21. Customers can start picking their seats for those flights when booking online starting on Tuesday, July 29.

The move marks a major shift for Southwest, which is known for its policy of A-B-C groups marked off by large stanchions near gates.

"Our customers want more choice and greater control over their travel experience," said Tony Roach, executive vice president of customer and brand. "Assigned seating unlocks new opportunities for our customers — including the ability to select extra legroom seats — and removes the uncertainty of not knowing where they will sit in the cabin. This is an important step in our evolution, and we're excited to pair these enhancements with our legendary customer service."

This is the latest change for Southwest, which is aiming to compete for premium travelers with airlines like American, Delta, and United. Southwest recently dropped its longtime "Bags Fly Free" policy for most fares and began selling basic economy tickets.

The change will roll out alongside a new boarding process, sorting travelers into groups based on seat type. Passengers who select Extra Legroom seats will board with the first two groups, followed by those in Preferred and Standard seats.

Southwest is also reconfiguring its Boeing planes to include more spacious seating, with CNBC reporting that roughly 200 aircraft (about 25% of the airline's fleet) have already been upgraded.

"We wanted to make sure that, as we designed a boarding construct that sort of paired well with assigned seating, that we were optimizing for efficiency, but also the second priority: balancing that with making sure that we're taking care of our most loyal customers, so tier members, cardholders and customers who buy our most premium products," managing director of fares and ancillary products Stephanie Shafer Modi told CNBC.

Premium fare customers, Rapid Rewards credit cardholders, and A-List status members will have early access to seat selection, even on basic fares. Cardmembers can select a seat when they book or within 48 hours of departure, depending on their card.

Southwest didn't say how much it will charge for seat selection. On other airlines, prices for picking a seat vary depending on the route and demand.

Extra Legroom, Preferred, and Standard seat types will be offered, and upgrades will be available for purchase during booking. Travelers can also buy Priority Boarding within 24 hours of departure.

Families worried about sitting together will still have options.

"I think that if families want that sense of control, they have the optionality to pick their seats through our existing products that we're selling," said Shafer Modi. "We will try to do our best to make sure that families are seated together no matter how they buy a ticket."

Southwest also revealed that it plans to begin its first flights to St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands in 2026. It's the first new destination for the airline since 2021, with two more locations expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

CEO Bob Jordan has hinted at potential European expansion if Southwest gets long-range aircraft.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.