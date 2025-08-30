Fair 55°

SHARE

‘SOS Mode’: Verizon Outage Leaves Thousands Without Service In Major US Cities

"SOS"? Not so much.

Verizon in Bedford Hills.

Verizon in Bedford Hills.

 Photo Credit: Verizon
The Verizon outages reported across the US.

The Verizon outages reported across the US.

 Photo Credit: Downdetector
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Thousands of Verizon customers fell victim to a nationwide service outage that disrupted cell and data service in many of the country's major cities.

The outage was reported by Downdetector, which identified outages across major US cities that included New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and other localities. 

Downdetector, reports of Verizon outages peaked around mid-day on Saturday, with many users experiencing their phones stuck in "SOS mode," indicating emergency call-only status with no normal network connectivity.

According to reports, the outage largely affected Verizon's cellular service, leaving some users stuck in the dark.

"Happened about 5 minutes after I upgraded my phone, the store employees are saying it's a national outage with no repair ETA," one user posted on Reddit.

Verizon support also took to social media to address the issue.

"Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the software issue that has been impacting many wireless customers in the South," a spokesperson for the company wrote.

"If you are outside of this area and are experiencing similar issues, please send us a private message so we can collect your information and provide the additional details to our network team as they are actively working on it."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE