'Songstress' Allegedly Killed By Daughter Mourned As NJ House Music Sensation

The 57-year-old singer, known for her soulful voice and contributions to the house music scene, was found dead in her Hopewell Lane home in the Hawthorne Park neighborhood of Willingboro on Monday, Dec. 16, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Authorities confirmed she was the victim of a brutal homicide allegedly committed by her 32-year-old daughter, Breanna Beacham.

Police responded to a call about an assault in progress just before 4 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered Beacham-Hanson’s lifeless body. A preliminary investigation revealed she had been bludgeoned to death, and an autopsy later confirmed her death resulted from multiple blunt force injuries.

Details from NJ Advance Media indicate that Breanna Beacham confessed to detectives that she struck her mother with a curtain rod and a hammer before stabbing her with a screwdriver. A person in the home reportedly heard Beacham-Hanson’s desperate screams for help and called 911, but it was too late to save her.

Kim Beacham-Hanson was not just a mother and a community member—she was a revered artist in the house music world. In 1992, she wrote and performed “Trouble” for 111 East Records in Plainfield. Tributes have flooded social media, with many expressing disbelief and heartbreak over her untimely death.

"Kim Beacham was indeed a beautiful soul," Alice Young wrote on Facebook. "Having a connection with her when I comes down to HOUSE MUSIC was indeed a privilege and a pleasure. I will cherish her authentic voice that no one will ever be able to duplicate! A true GEM that did not deserve this tragic story!"

“Dammmm…” another fan and friend lamented on Facebook. “We just talked about you coming on my podcast… my birthday twin, Feb 22, our day. We always sent each other that wake-up birthday text. R.I.P. to Trenton’s very own House Music Sensation! ❤️ Kim Beacham ❤️.”

DJ Spen, of Quantize Recordings, shared a heartfelt tribute: “The Quantize Recordings label family was very saddened to learn of the passing of Kim Beacham, an extraordinary artist we’ve had the pleasure of working with. A loss is always sad, but it’s felt even more strongly when this little house music community loses one of its own. Kim’s family will be in our thoughts and prayers. May she rest peacefully.”

Meanwhile, Breanna Beacham has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. She is currently being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, awaiting a detention hearing in Superior Court. The motive for the attack remains under investigation.

The case is being handled by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department, with Assistant Prosecutor Robert S. Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit, overseeing the prosecution.

