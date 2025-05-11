Some Of The Most Dangerous Detainees At ICE Facility Stormed By Congress Members: Feds

Delaney Hall Detention Center was allegedly stormed by U.S. Reps. Robert Menendez Jr. and Bonnie Watson Coleman, who ICE says “illegally entered” while a bus of detainees was passing through the security gate, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a news release.

ICE confirmed that the lawmakers and protestors forced their way into the guard shack at the facility’s first security checkpoint, according to McLaughlin, who also dismissed allegations by local leaders claiming Delaney lacked proper permits.

“We have valid permits, and inspections for plumbing and electricity, and fire codes have been cleared,” she said.

Delaney Hall currently holds some of the most dangerous detainees in federal ICE custody, according to ERO Newark.

Among them:

Hugo De La Torre-Tomailla, wanted in Peru for rape of a minor.

Jaime Sorto Amaya, confirmed MS-13 member and suspected terrorist, arrested in Linden.

Jorge Luis Sanchez-Luna, convicted of aggravated sexual assault against his underage daughter.

Julca-Tangoa, wanted in Argentina for multiple counts of child sexual abuse.

Lopez-Reyes, wanted in Mexico for child rape, arrested in Montclair.

Other recent arrests include MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, and fugitives with INTERPOL Red Notices for homicide and other violent crimes.

ICE said its agents are continuing to monitor the situation at Delaney Hall as the investigation into the breach unfolds.

