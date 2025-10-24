Software Glitch Prompts Large SUV Recall In Ford's Latest Safety Issue

The recall was issued for about 43,438 Lincoln Nautilus and Ford Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notice published Friday, Oct. 10. The issue impacts Lincolns from the model years 2024 through 2026, along with Fords from 2025.

A software glitch could prevent the SUVs from producing the required pedestrian warning sound when operating in electric mode below 19 mph. Without the alert, pedestrians may not realize a vehicle is approaching.

The issue stems from a problem with the Audio Control Module and Digital Signal Processor, which handle the pedestrian sound alert system. Drivers may see a warning on the dashboard reading "Pedestrian Sounder Fault. Service Now."

The recall includes 31,362 Lincoln and 12,076 Ford vehicles. No crashes or injuries have been reported, according to the NHTSA.

Ford said it discovered the problem after reviewing warranty claims in mid-2025. Between February 2024 and September 2025, the company logged 129 claims potentially tied to the defect.

Dealers will update the software for free, either at the dealership or through an over-the-air update. Owner letters will be mailed between Monday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 14.

The recall adds to a growing list of safety actions for Ford in 2025. In recent months, the company has recalled more than 115,000 Super Duty pickups for a steering defect, 102,000 Taurus cars for door trim failures, and hundreds of thousands of trucks for dashboard and brake issues.

Vehicle identification numbers related to the recall can be searched through Ford's online OASIS system or by calling 1-866-436-7332.

