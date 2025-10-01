Soccer Player Killed In North Bergen Crash Shielded Passengers From Impact, Family Says

Rivera had stepped in to play as a favor to his younger brother, Christopher, his family said on a GoFundMe. The brothers won the game and were driving home with friends when a Honda Accord, pursued by police after an alleged traffic violation, slammed into their Toyota Corolla on Tonnelle Avenue around 11:18 p.m., according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

Stopped at a red light, Rivera repositioned his car so that the driver’s side absorbed the impact, “saving his brother’s life and two friends in the backseat,” his cousin Jacqueline Aguilar wrote.

Rivera was killed, while Christopher and friends Fidel and Daniel remain hospitalized, Aguilar said.

HudPost said that Rivera worked as a North Bergen police dispatcher and was enrolled in the police academy.

Joseph Aziz, 20, of Jersey City, was identified by the attorney general as the other driver being pursued.

“Our beloved cousin Brian, who was only 24, was taken from us far too soon,” Aguilar wrote. “He was innocent in this accident and leaves behind grieving parents, brother, family, and friends who loved him deeply.”

The fundraiser had raised $49,000 as of Wednesday, Oct. 1, to help cover funeral expenses for Rivera and medical care for Christopher.

“He was truly a good kid — kind, respectful, and full of life. His future was so bright, and his loss leaves an emptiness that words cannot fully capture,” the family wrote.

