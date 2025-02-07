'So Much Has Changed:' Two Jersey City Bars Announce Closures On Same Day

Known for its cozy atmosphere, live music, and vibrant neighborhood vibe, Fox & Crow closed for winter break in January, and never reopened. The bar shared its heartfelt farewell on social media, announcing that it will be closing after 12 memorable years.

“To our Jersey City community, the last 12 years have been a wonderful, wild ride,” the bar wrote. “After long consideration, as a family, we have decided it is time to move on to our next chapter and close the doors as the Fox and Crow.”

The post thanked employees, musicians, and customers for making the venue a “magical place” over the years. While the family hinted at future plans, no details have been revealed yet.

Then, Barcade, the iconic hybrid of craft beer and retro arcade games, announced it would also be shutting down after a 14-year run. The final day of service will be June 15 after the lease ends, the bar said.

"JC was the second Barcade we opened and so much has changed since then for us and the city," a Facebook post reads. "It’s been a great experience just being here and being a part of it. Thank you so much, Jersey City!"

Customers were sad to see both bars go.

"Ya’ll will be missed," one person commented on Fox & Crow's announcement. "One of the epicenters of the arts in Jersey City for sure. Not only could you catch the highest local talent and beyond, you guys cultivated a space that encouraged artists to experiment and push their creative limits. Often resulting in some of the most memorable live shows."

"Awful. Can't tell you how many times I went here in the afternoon and worked from a table for the last few hours," another said under Barcade's post. "Then played a bunch of games. God, I have like 300$ in tokens."

