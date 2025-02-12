Snow Moon Will Shine Bright: Here Are Best Times To Watch

The Full Snow Moon, named for the heavy snowfall that typically blankets the month, will rise after dusk on Wednesday, Feb. 12, casting a luminous glow across the night sky.

Viewing conditions, however, may be tricky in some areas. Current forecasts for parts of the Northeast indicate mostly cloudy skies, with a wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Feb. 13.

If cloud cover obstructs the view, the moon will remain nearly full Thursday night, offering another chance to catch a glimpse.

Skywatchers will get the best view on Wednesday once the moon rises in the east, reaching its highest point around midnight.

For optimal viewing, head to an area with minimal light pollution and clear sightlines to the horizon.

The Snow Moon derives its name from Native American tribes and early colonial settlers, who observed that February often brought the heaviest snowfall of the year.

It has also been referred to as the “Hunger Moon,” reflecting the difficult hunting conditions faced by communities in the depths of winter.

This year, the Snow Moon will be positioned in the zodiac sign of Leo, known for its association with self-expression and confidence. Astrologers suggest this lunar event is an opportunity for reflection and personal growth.

For those unable to witness this lunar event, the next full moon—the Worm Moon—is set to appear on Friday, March 14.

Whether you’re an avid astronomer or simply appreciate the beauty of the night sky, the Snow Moon offers a moment of brightness in the heart of winter, reminding us to pause and take in the wonders above.

