Snooki Learns Why She Was Put Up For Adoption On Emotional Episode Of 'Jersey Shore'

The emotional moment aired Thursday, June 5, and showed Snooki, now 37, breaking down as a translator shared messages between her and her birth mom, from Snooki's house in Florham Park. The two were connected through genealogist Pamela Slaton, who also helped castmate Angelina find her birth father last year.

Snooki, who was adopted from Chile at 6 months, sat beside longtime friend and castmate Jenni “JWoww” Farley during the conversation.

The translator first showed Snooki a video of her birth mom, who said she “never forgot about her.” When Snooki asked why she had been placed for adoption, the translator passed along the question.

“She said when she realized she was pregnant, she told her partner, your father, and he just disappeared, leaving her by herself,” the translator said.

Her birth mom began to cry. Snooki comforted her and told the translator to say: “Don’t cry... I was adopted by loving parents and I was spoiled.”

In a TikTok post, Snooki said she never felt the need to search for her birth family growing up.

Reflecting on the reunion, Snooki said everything in her life — from being adopted to landing "Jersey Shore," to meeting her husband and having three children — happened for a reason.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.