Fair 44°

SHARE

'SNL's Kate McKinnon Wows Fans At NJ Book Signing

Hundreds of fans lined up to meet former "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon as she signed books at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Kate McKinnon at Books and Greetings

Kate McKinnon at Books and Greetings

 Photo Credit: Kenny Sarfin
Kate McKinnon greets young fans at a book signing at Books and Greetings.

Kate McKinnon greets young fans at a book signing at Books and Greetings.

 Photo Credit: Kenny Sarfin
Sam Barron

McKinnon, who starred on the venerable sketch comedy show for 10 years, was signing copies of her new children's book "Secrets of the Purple Pearl," the second book in her Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette series.

In "Secrets of the Purple Pearl," the three Porch sisters face off against the villainous Krenetics Research Association, a group of mad scientists intent on resurrecting their fearsome leader, Talon Sharktuth. The sisters and their mentor, Millicent Quibb, must find a mysterious creature to help them fight off the villainous scientists, leading to numerous secrets being revealed, according to a synopsis.

The first book, "The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science" was released last year and was a #1 New York Times bestseller.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE