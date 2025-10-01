'SNL's Kate McKinnon Wows Fans At NJ Book Signing

McKinnon, who starred on the venerable sketch comedy show for 10 years, was signing copies of her new children's book "Secrets of the Purple Pearl," the second book in her Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette series.

In "Secrets of the Purple Pearl," the three Porch sisters face off against the villainous Krenetics Research Association, a group of mad scientists intent on resurrecting their fearsome leader, Talon Sharktuth. The sisters and their mentor, Millicent Quibb, must find a mysterious creature to help them fight off the villainous scientists, leading to numerous secrets being revealed, according to a synopsis.

The first book, "The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science" was released last year and was a #1 New York Times bestseller.

