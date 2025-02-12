SNL's Joe Piscopo Returns Home To North Jersey For Book Signing

Piscopo, who was born in Passaic and grew up in North Caldwell, is signing copies of his new book, "Average Joe: The Memoirs of a Blue-Collar Entertainer" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

In the book, Piscopo talks about getting started in the New York standup scene where he befriended Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David and Gilbert Gottfried, according to a synopsis.

On SNL, he made millions laugh with his skits with Eddie Murphy and his impressions of Ronald Reagan and another New Jersey icon, Frank Sinatra. Piscopo, who hosts his own radio show, also mused about running for governor of New Jersey in 2017.

