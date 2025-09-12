'SNL' Exodus: Longtime Cast Member Announces Departure

Ego Nwodim announced she is departing "Saturday Night Live" after seven seasons, according to Deadline.

The move was unexpected as the show had finalized its roster for Season 51, which features five new cast members.

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL," Nwodim said in a statement. "I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories, and that laughter, with me always."

Nwodim was known for her Dionne Warwick impression and her Miss Eggy bits on Weekend Update. She was one of the most visible cast members on the show, ranking second among female cast members in screentime.

Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim and Devon Walker are also departing the show ahead of its 51st season. Joining the venerable sketch comedy show are Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.

