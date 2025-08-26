SNL Cast Member Leaving 'Toxic As Hell' Show

"Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool," Walker wrote on Instagram. "Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f---- up lil family."

Walker said leaving the show was "good news."

"It was just time for me to do something different," Walker wrote in an Instagram story. "Please don't be hitting me with the 'I'm so sorry," we not on that at all. Sometimes mom and dad just don't see things eye to eye.

Walker's departure was not a shocker. According to Saturday Night Network, Walker had the least amount of screentime of any cast member, appearing in an average of a little over two skits per show.

Two writers, Celeste Yim and Rosebud Baker, also recently announced they were departing.

