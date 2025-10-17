'SNL' Announces Hosts, Musical Guests For November

Miles Teller will be hosting "SNL" for a second time on Saturday, Nov. 1, with musical guest Brandi Carlile. Teller previously hosted the Season 48 premiere where he impersonated Peyton Manning.

Carlile will be making her 4th appearance as musical guest. She performed with Elton John on the show last April.

Nikki Glaser will be making her "SNL" hosting debut on Saturday, Nov. 8, with musical guest sombr. The popular standup comedian recently hosted the Golden Globe Awards and won acclaim for her set at The Roast of Tom Brady. sombr is also making his "SNL" debut.

Glen Powell is set to host "SNL" for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 15 with musical guest Olivia Dean. Powell, who starred in "Top Gun: Maverick," "Anyone But You," and "Twisters" is promoting his upcoming remake of "The Running Man." Dean is also making her "SNL" debut.

"Saturday Night Live" is currently in its 51st season.

