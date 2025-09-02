SNL Adds New Cast Members Amid Large Roster Shakeup: 'Dream Come True'

SNL has added five cast members for its 51st season, NBC's iconic late-night comedy show announced on Tuesday, Sept. 2. The newest members will fill a lineup reshaped by several high-profile exits.

Ben Marshall has been promoted to a featured player. He has been part of "Please Don’t Destroy," a comedy trio with pre-recorded skits similar to "The Lonely Island."

"Please Don't Destroy" will stop producing sketches, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Higgins will leave SNL, while Martin Herlihy will remain on the show as a writer.

Four new featured players will also join SNL. They include Veronika Slowikowska, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, and Kam Patterson.

Slowikowska has appeared in TV shows like "What We Do In The Shadows," "Poker Face," and "Homeschooled," according to IMDb.

"Dream come true 🥲 see you Saturday," Slowikowska posted on Instagram.

Brennan, named to the Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy list in 2023, has performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Variety reported.

"This doesn’t feel real, but we’ll see you guys on Saturdays!" Brennan said in an Instagram post.

Culhane, a Dropout TV regular with a strong social media following, also performs with the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles.

"I'm crying," Culhane wrote on his Instagram story.

Patterson, a stand-up comedian, is a fixture on the "Kill Tony" podcast. He'll also appear in Kevin Hart's upcoming Netflix film "72 Hours."

The additions come as SNL undergoes a significant shakeup after celebrating its golden anniversary.

Longtime cast member Heidi Gardner has left SNL, along with featured players Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, and Michael Longfellow. Two other writers, Celeste Yim and Rosebud Baker, also announced their departures.

Season 51 of SNL will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 4 on NBC.

