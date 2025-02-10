Smell The Magic: Bath & Body Works Launches Disney Princess-Inspired Collection

Bath & Body Works and Disney are teaming up for an 85-product lineup inspired by beloved Disney Princess characters, the retailer said in a news release on Monday, Feb. 10. The collection will be available in stores and online on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The collection features six brand-new fragrances designed to capture the essence of Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Moana, and Tiana.

"This is a special moment for Bath & Body Works customers and Disney fans alike as we look to deepen the fandom for these fairytales in our most enchanting collaboration yet," says Maurice Cooper, chief customer officer at Bath & Body Works. "Scent has the power to transform our thoughts, feelings and emotions and we're inviting customers to experience these beloved Disney characters like never before through the power of fragrance."

Products range from fine fragrance mists and body creams to candles, lip glosses, and decorative accessories, with prices between $1.95 and $99.95.

Each scent was crafted to reflect the unique traits of its princess.

Cinderella's fragrance blends gardenia petals, musk, and sapphire blue amber, while Tiana's scent features water lily, amber, and bayou woods. Ariel's fragrance includes sea salt breeze, golden citrus, and coral waters, embodying her adventurous spirit.

Moana's scent highlights lush green palms, plumeria breeze, and coconut water, while Jasmine's fragrance mixes jasmine flower, jeweled currants, and soft woods. Belle’s blend of rose petals, buttercup, and vanilla encourages confidence and individuality.

Liz Shortreed, Disney's senior vice president of North America and global softlines, called the collaboration a unique way to bring Disney's storytelling to life.

"The Disney Princess Collection by Bath & Body Works stands apart through the distinctive qualities of each Princess, with Bath & Body Works uniquely crafting fragrances that embody their individual stories and empower fans to embrace their own inner princess," said Shortreed.

Members of the Bath & Body Works rewards program will get early access to the collection online and through the app on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and Wednesday, Feb. 12.

