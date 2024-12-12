Small Plane That Took Off From NJ Crashes On I-684, 1 Dead

The FAA said that the pilot of the single-engine Tecnam P-2008 had reported engine issues before crashing around 7:15 p.m. The crash occurred near Exit 2 in Harrison, according to a statement from NYSP. Flight data shows that the plane departed from Linden, NJ.

Multiple Jewish news outlets including the Monsey Scoop identified the person killed as 32-year-old Yankel (Yaacov) Friedman, of Monsey. Law enforcement officials had not confirmed his identity as of press time.

For most of Thursday night, I-684 was closed in both directions between Exit 2 (NY 120 - Westchester County Airport) and Exit 3 (NY 22 - Bedford - Armonk) in the North Castle area, blocking all six lanes of traffic at mile marker 4.4 as of 8 p.m., according to 511NY.

I-684 has since reopened, State Police announced on Friday morning, Dec. 13.

The crash also caused an aviation gas spill that was cleaned overnight by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said she was briefed on the crash on Thursday night.

"Our hearts are with the loved ones of those on board," Hochul wrote in a post on X.

