Small Convenience Store, Big Lottery Win: $1.6M Ticket Sold In New Jersey

Someone in Hudson County just became a millionaire after matching all five numbers in the Friday night, Oct. 17, Jersey Cash 5 drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

National Food Store in Jersey City

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The winning ticket, worth $1,615,930, was sold at National Food Store, located at 75 Bleecker Street in Jersey City, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 01, 16, 25, 43, and 45. The Bullseye number was 16 and the XTRA was 04, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

Friday’s jackpot marked the game’s 53rd win of the year and the 11th jackpot to exceed $1 million, officials said.

In addition to the jackpot winner, 42 players matched four out of five numbers to win $500 each. Of those, five players also hit the XTRA, boosting their winnings to $1,500 each, the lottery said.

