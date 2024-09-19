'Sleepless Night:' 2 Hikers Safe After 5-Hour Rescue In North Jersey

According to the Cresskill Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Corsp, Rescue 728, the East Bergen Rappel Team, and Alpine firefighters were called to Stateline Lookout in Alpine for the two missing hikers.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police Lt. Raymond Walter identified the hikers as 20-year-old men from Union City, who had climbed to an unsafe location on the side of the cliff.

The East Bergen Rappel Team was dispatched to help with safely removing them from their location, Walter said. The hikers were brought back to State Line Lookout without further incident.

"Sounds easy, but all units cleared the scene at 5:45 a.m.," CVARC said. "Approximately 35 responders x 5 hours. We are very fortunate to have so much dedication. Hikers stated they did not need any medical attention."

Before the rescue, the night duty crew responded to a medical call at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, bringing the patient to Hackensack University Medical Center. Crew members went right back to Stateline.

"A sleepless night," CVARC said. "The moral of the story: do not go off trail. If you do, chances are you’ll get lost or worse."

