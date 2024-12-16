Sleeping Thief Startled Awake In Car With Stolen Plates, Police In Bergen County Say

Officer Mark Rivera was on patrol around 2:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, when he spotted a Dodge Caliber parked and running on the 100 block of Court Avenue, police said. The car, which was missing a driver’s side mirror, appeared unoccupied, police said. A registration check revealed that the plates had been recently stolen from a similar vehicle in New York.

When Officer Rivera approached the vehicle, he discovered 29-year-old Jeremy Vega asleep and fully reclined in the driver’s seat. Officer Michael Carrino joined Rivera at the scene. Police said Vega initially refused to open the door or roll down the window and was verbally combative.

After some time, Vega opened the door and was taken into custody. When questioned, Vega claimed he had recently purchased the vehicle and denied putting the stolen plates on the car, police said.

An investigation into whether Vega was alone before officers arrived or possibly casing the neighborhood remains inconclusive, according to authorities.

Vega was charged with receiving stolen property and remanded to the Bergen County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

