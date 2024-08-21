'Sleep With One Eye Open:' Paterson Officer's Charges Detailed In Affidavit

Alberto Sanabria was indicted by a grand jury on one count of third-degree terroristic threats, one count of fourth-degree cyber harassment, and one count of fourth-degree stalking, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, Aug. 12.

The affidavit for probable cause obtained by Daily Voice says Sanabria sent the following message to his ex-girlfriend:

“Hello remember me you got me fired from [redacted]. Just want to let you know I hope you sleep with one eye open from now on. And don’t worry living on the top floor won’t help or protect you. As for your job no worry im going to return the favor. VERY VERY SOON. Don’t close them eyes.”

Sanabria also allegedly told the victim, "I am in the street when I beat your a—, " adding he was waiting in the Walgreen's parking lot, the affidavit says. The affidavit also says Sanabria would show up to the victim's workplace and home unannounced, and text her from multiple different phone numbers.

The victim approached Paterson police officers and reported the alleged message on Friday, Dec. 23, 2023, around 7:20 p.m.

The victim further said she had a “strong reason to believe” that it was her ex-boyfriend, Sanabria, who sent her the message as she had not fired anyone since before COVID-19, police paperwork says. The woman also said Sanabria was the only person who knows where she lives.

The outcome of a hearing scheduled for Aug. 19 was not immediately clear.

