Skittles Gets Fiery With Newest Candy: How To Buy Spicy Gummies

Skittles will release Gummies Fuego, a sweet-and-spicy twist on the classic candy. McLean, Virginia-based Mars Inc. announced the "swicy" flavor in a news release on Monday, Aug. 18.

The candy features a tangy chili coating to the gummies, which are a fusion of five Skittles flavors: mango, watermelon, strawberry, raspberry, and lemon.

"At Mars, we're always paying attention to emerging trends and looking for exciting new ways for our fans to experience Skittles," said Ro Cheng, the marketing vice president for Mars Wrigley North America. "With Skittles Gummies Fuego, we're adding some spice to a sweet, original fan favorite, bringing a bold flavor experience that we know 'swicy' fans will enjoy."

The first taste is available now on TikTok Shop, where the gummies are being sold in limited quantities before a nationwide rollout in January 2026. Select retailers will also carry the product in the fall as part of a smaller release.

Each pack comes in a 5.8-ounce size. The launch joins the brand's growing innovation lineup, which includes Skittles POP'd, Skittles Littles, and Skittles Gummies.

Mars recently announced that M&M's Chocolate, Skittles Original, Extra Gum Spearmint, and Starburst Original fruit chews sold in the US won't have artificial food dyes in 2026.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.