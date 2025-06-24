Skeptics Turned Superfans: Jersey City Sushi Truck Named One Of America’s Best By Yelp

Wisp Express landed the No. 75 spot on Yelp’s Top 100 Food Trucks of 2025, a national list released in honor of National Food Truck Day on June 27.

The annual roundup celebrates “the most drool-worthy, finger-licking, lip-smacking, chef-driven food trucks that Yelpers are raving about,” according to Yelp.

While the list is dominated by Hawaiian vendors, Wisp Express at 229 Grand St. stood out in New Jersey as a fan favorite for its shockingly fresh sushi.

“If you're thinking ‘I don't know if I'd trust sushi from a food truck’... remove that thought from your head immediately,” one local wrote. “This was some of the freshest fish I've had. Hands down this is the best sushi in Jersey City.”

Another reviewer admitted they were skeptical—until their friends insisted it was “some of the best they have ever had.”

“We also had the tuna, spicy tuna, black pepper tuna and yellowtail jalapeno,” the reviewer wrote. “The black pepper tuna was my MOST favorite roll of them all.”

“All other sushi now pales in comparison.”

Joe Lee, a devoted customer, tells Daily Voice: "Beyond their rolls and bowls, what makes them super unique is that they sometimes stock premium toro or uni as well."

Located in Jersey City, Wisp Express has built a cult following for its over-the-top rolls, bold flavors, and quality that rivals sit-down spots—with Yelpers calling the X roll and crazy shrimp menu standouts.

The truck boasts a near-perfect 4.9-star rating across 94 reviews and has quickly become a must-visit for sushi lovers across the Garden State.

