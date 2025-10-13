Fog/Mist 53°

Six Sharks, Including 1,000-Pound Great White, Ping Off East Coast Amid Nor’easter

Six sharks — including a 1,000-pound great white — were detected swimming along the East Coast early Monday, Oct. 13, as a Nor’easter lashed the region with powerful winds and rough surf, according to the nonprofit ocean research foundation, OCEARCH.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of OCEARCH (shark tracker screenshot)
Cecilia Levine
Two sharks were tracked off the New Jersey coast before dawn. Mira, a 9-foot-8-inch dusky shark tagged in Florida in May 2025, and Nori, an 8-foot-10-inch white shark tagged in Nova Scotia on Oct. 4, both pinged offshore as waves and wind intensified, OCEARCH data shows.

Further south, three sharks were detected off the Delaware coast — Brass Bed, Webster, and Cross, all tagged earlier this fall in Nova Scotia. Brass Bed, a 9-foot-2-inch, 433-pound female, and Cross, a 9-foot-1-inch, 377-pound male, were tagged on Oct. 3, while Webster, a 12-foot-2-inch, 1,008-pound male, was tagged on Sept. 29, according to the tracker.

To the north, Ernst — a 12-foot, 1,009-pound female great white shark also tagged in Nova Scotia on Oct. 4 — pinged near the Massachusetts–New Hampshire border around 12:06 a.m. Monday, marking her latest movement southward.

OCEARCH, a nonprofit marine research organization, tracks sharks and other large marine animals to study migration patterns, health, and behavior along the Atlantic coast.

