Six Flags Great Adventure, Dorney Park Offer Shared Season Pass For First Time

Six Flags Great Adventure and Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will sell a combined season pass for the first time, the parks announced on Tuesday, July 29. The perk is part of the first anniversary celebration of the merger between amusement giants Six Flags and Cedar Fair.

Guests can take advantage of the deal, gaining access to the theme parks that are about 90 minutes apart.

"This massive benefit is one that only Six Flags Entertainment can provide with more than 40 amusement, water, and animal parks spanning three countries," said chief commercial officer Christian Dieckmann.

The MVP (Most Valuable Pass) Sale also includes access to all properties for Six Flags through the rest of 2025 and all of 2026. The deal is available online through Monday, Sept. 1.

The passes also include free parking, exclusive in-park discounts, and bonus "bring-a-friend-for-free" tickets valid during the 2025 season. Gold Pass holders will receive one bonus ticket, while Prestige Pass holders will receive two.

Six Flags Great Adventure is located in Jackson Township, NJ, which is about 30 minutes east of Trenton. The park opened its newest roller coaster called THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, which replaces the previous world's tallest coaster in Kingda Ka.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is located in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It boasts more than 60 rides of all types, along with one of the largest water parks in the Northeast.

Cedar Fair and Six Flags officially merged in July 2024, creating Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

