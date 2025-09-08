Sister Of NBA Basketball Star Killed By BF In Weekend NJ Shooting

Naz, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves after starring at Roselle Catholic, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his sister, posting numerous photos of the two of them together.

In a 2023 interview with Mpls St. Paul magazine, Reid, an Asbury Park resident, spoke fondly of Toraya. Reid has another sister, Jakahya.

"My older sister is super protective," Reid said. "She treats us like she's our parent."

In a post shared by Violence Free Minnesota, Jakahya implored people to say Toraya's name.

"My sister has a name," Jakahya said. "She is not just some girl, She’s not just the [NBA superstar] sister. She has a name and that is Toraya Reid. Respect her or don’t mention her at all."

At 11 a.m., Jackson Township police responded to Paragon Apartment Complex on Larsen Road and found Toraya dead in the roadway, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Her boyfriend, Shaquille Green, was seen running on North New Prospect Road and was taken into custody, Billhimer said.

Green is charged with murder and multiple weapons offenses, Billhimer said.

