Sidewalk Pedestrian Airlifted After Being Struck By Man With History Of Careless Driving In NJ

Eugenio Carta of Berkeley Township was operating a 1999 Buick Sedan when he drove off the roadway, struck the victim walking her dog on the sidewalk, then came to rest after hitting a tree around 3 p.m. at the intersection on Doral Drive at Cohansey Drive, local police said.

The woman suffered a head injury from the crash and was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center where she was in critical but stable condition, police said.

Summons were issued for careless driving and failure to maintain lane.

Carta appears to have a record of careless driving and DUIs dating back to more than a decade. The NJ Courts website shows he was cited for careless driving in 2015, in Berkeley Township, and reckless driving a year later in Manchester. In 2016, he was apparently cited for careless driving again in Manchester, and was issued a DUI.

The crash remains under investigation by Traffic Safety Officer Brian Flanegan. Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Safety Bureau at 732-341-1132 x2125.

