Show Popular White Lotus Star Created For Hulu Gets Canceled

Natasha Rothwell was both the creator and star of How to Die Alone, which was dropped after one season by Hulu.

On the show, Rothwell played Melissa, known as Mel, a broke JFK Airport employee in her mid-30s who never experienced love, but who was inspired to live life again after a near-death accident.

"This is hard to comprehend," the 44-year-old Rothwell wrote on social media. "My heart aches for the incredible cast, crew and writers who gave their all to tell this story.

"I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity, and appreciate all of the love and support given to me and the show. Now, my prayer is that this news will be but a comma in the HTDA story, not a period. Onward."

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Rothwell graduated from the University of Maryland after graduating from Ithaca College in upstate New York.

