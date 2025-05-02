ShopRite Shoplifter Fights With Cops, Threatens Workers, Bashes Head In Bergen County: Police

Vasilio Karagiannis was charged after the incident at ShopRite on New York Avenue in Lyndhurst around 2:49 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, according to Detective Capt. Vincent Auteri of the Lyndhurst Police Department.

Police say Karagiannis was caught hiding merchandise and got into a physical fight with store workers near the south exit. Officer Thomas Golda arrived to find him “engaged in a physical altercation” and trying to break free. During the struggle, Karagiannis flailed his arms, screamed threats, and resisted arrest.

Once in custody, police say they found a glass pipe, 20 pills in an unlabeled bottle, and another unidentified pill. Karagiannis continued to act aggressively, including “intentionally striking his head against a patrol vehicle.” He was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, drug possession, and obstruction. He was taken to Bergen County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.