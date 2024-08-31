Shooting Victim, 41, Found Lying Face Down In Paterson Dies

A 41-year-old man was found lying face-down with gunshot wounds by officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at Auburn and Ellison streets around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said.

The victim was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

