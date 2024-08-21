Fair 60°

Shooting Victim, 39, Found Lying Face Down At Paterson Intersection: Police

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in Paterson, police said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Cecilia Levine
Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation around 1:35 a.m. found the man with a gunshot wound lying face down at  Madison Avenue and 14th Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said.

Officers attempted to render aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead on scene. His identity was not released.

The investigation is active and ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

