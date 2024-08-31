2 Juveniles Shot After Pcti Football Game In Wayne: Reports

Gunfire rang out around 7:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Wayne school after the game against Lenape High School, CBS News New York says citing sources.

The two victims were hospitalized and one suspect was in custody.

A statement was released by Lenape HS to ABC7 saying:

"All Lenape High School (LHS) students and staff are safe and unharmed. We were informed there was gunfire and two individuals needed medical attention at the conclusion of a football game tonight in Wayne, NJ, and the suspect is in custody. No LHS students or staff were involved in the disturbance. Our thoughts are with the individuals harmed and the Passaic Technical Institute community."

