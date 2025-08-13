Shooter’s Writings Reveal Motive In Deadly CDC Headquarters Attack, Investigators Say

This revelation sheds new light on the motive behind the deadly attack that left a police officer and the shooter dead.

On Friday, Aug. 8, chaos erupted at the CDC’s sprawling Atlanta campus when 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, of Kennesaw, Georgia, allegedly fired shots at four buildings, prompting a massive law enforcement response.

The incident ended in tragedy with the deaths of DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, age 33, and White himself.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said on Tuesday, Aug. 12 that evidence collected from White’s home, including written documents now being analyzed by certified criminal profilers, revealed his deep discontent with the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the GBI, White had recently expressed suicidal thoughts, which had previously brought him to the attention of law enforcement.

White had no prior criminal history, and his family is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

The GBI confirmed that Rose’s fatal injuries were caused by one of White’s weapons, while White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Law enforcement officers did not fire the shot that killed him, according to preliminary findings from the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators have recovered more than 500 shell casings and five firearms from the scene. Electronic devices seized during the investigation are undergoing forensic examination as authorities continue to piece together the events and motivations behind the attack.

The GBI emphasized the complexity of the case, which involves collaboration among local, state, and federal agencies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.