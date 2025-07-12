‘She’s That Girl’: Viral American Girl Doll Weather Prep Meme Sparks Applause, Eye Rolls

A social media post by the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services is racking up thousands of likes, comments, and shares for its millennial-coded twist on disaster preparedness.

Instead of dry bullet points or boring brochures, the agency used American Girl Dolls to deliver safety tips with Gen Z flair. One doll is equipped with flashlights and canned goods. Another has a fan, popsicles, and a duck floatie to beat the heat. A third? She packed her pets’ emergency plan, complete with a litter box and treats for Ms. Whiskers.

“She’s not just serving looks — she’s serving preparedness,” the post reads.

While most commenters applauded the creative approach (“Give your media person a raise!” one wrote), others weren’t sold. A few criticized the campaign’s timing, with one saying, “Still searching for campers’ bodies… very tacky.” Others questioned the post’s tone amid recent natural disasters.

Still, many defended it as a fun, effective way to reach younger audiences who may not usually think about emergency kits or weather alerts. “American Girl Doll enjoyers and collectors are now adults,” one woman commented. “This is not marketing to children.”

The campaign — part cheeky meme, part legit PSA — seems to be working. People are tagging friends, asking what to put in their go-bags, and even dusting off their old dolls for “earthquake drills.”

So whether you’re team “iconic” or team “inappropriate,” one thing’s for sure: "she’s not evacuating without her plan — or her snacks."

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.