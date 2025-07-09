‘She's An Angel’: NY Kidney Recipient To Meet His Life-Saving Donor For First Time

Scott Scannell, a 61-year-old contractor from Nesconset, will come face-to-face Thursday, July 10, with Ann Marie Hassett, a 56-year-old former teacher and volunteer firefighter from Coram — during what’s sure to be an emotional gathering at Stony Brook University Hospital.

The two were total strangers when Hassett made the decision to donate her kidney after hearing about Scannell’s urgent need through a local TV news segment that aired last Christmas Eve.

She had seen his family’s plea for help online and, despite initial hesitation and concerns from her own loved ones, chose to go through with the donation.

Scannell was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease more than a decade ago. When his children were ruled out as potential donors due to sharing the genetic condition, he was placed on the transplant list.

After nearly a year of exhausting dialysis treatments, his family turned to social media and local news to spread the word. Just weeks later, they received a life-changing call: Hassett had opened an email containing Scott’s story and felt compelled to act.

“I just wanted to give someone else the chance to live their life fully, too,” Hassett said in a hospital press release. She doesn’t see herself as a hero, she added.

Though her recovery came with some physical challenges, Hassett never doubted her decision.

“I believe I was simply meant to help this person. I’ve lived a full life—running marathons, competing in triathlons, finishing an Ironman, volunteering as a firefighter at Coram Fire Department, and teaching chemistry for 22 years at Newfield in Selden.”

Scannell, who underwent the transplant in April, said the experience has transformed his life.

“She saved my life and my family’s – made us whole again,” he said. “Thanks to her, I got my life back.”

He now has more energy, is eating healthier, and has returned to doing what he loves, including fly fishing and planning getaways to Montauk and Florida with his wife and three children.

The pair’s only contact so far has been a letter Hassett wrote to Scannell during his hospital stay. That all changes at 11 a.m. Thursday, when they'll meet in the hospital’s conference room.

The reunion will also include Dr. Frank Darras, medical director of transplantation at Stony Brook Medicine, and Dr. Adam Kressel, Scott’s transplant surgeon.

For both families, Thursday’s meeting will mark the beginning of a bond born not just of shared experience — but of shared life.

“She’s a miracle worker,” Scannell said. “An angel.”

You can find more information about becoming a living donor on the National Kidney Foundation website.

