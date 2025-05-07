She Stabbed Him At Bergen County Hotel Then Disappeared, Now The Hunt Is On, Cops Say

Officers with the Mahwah Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, Mahwah Police Capt. Guido Bussinelli said in a release issued Wednesday, May 7.

The caller was an unknown male who reported that a woman had stabbed someone and fled the scene, the captain said.

When officers arrived, they found the 29-year-old victim—identified only as being from Huffman, TX—with a stab wound to his lower leg and a significant amount of blood loss, according to police.

“Officers were able to control the bleeding, prior to ambulatory transport, by applying two tourniquets to the victim’s leg,” police said.

The victim was initially uncooperative and claimed he had stabbed himself by accident, Bussinelli said.

Detective Lt. Kevin Hebert and Detective Sgt. Eric Larsen responded to investigate. Police said they interviewed witnesses and reviewed hotel surveillance footage.

“It was determined that the female suspect was a known acquaintance of the male victim,” police said.

The suspect was identified as Yorhelys Nakari Montilla, 27, with a last known address in Spring Valley, NY, police said. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful, authorities said.

Police said a warrant is pending for her arrest on the following charges:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes

Anyone with information about Montilla’s whereabouts is urged to contact Bergen County Crime Stoppers at www.bergencrimestoppers.org, submit a tip online, or call 844-466-6789. Crime Stoppers offers anonymous tips and cash rewards of up to $1,000. Tips can also be directed to Detective Lieutenant Kevin Hebert at 201-831-2020.

