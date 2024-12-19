Overcast 40°

Sexual Misconduct With Patient Means Revocation Of License For Bergen Physical Therapist: AG

The New Jersey State Board of Physical Therapy Examiners has permanently revoked the license of a Bergen County physical therapist who admitted to engaging in sexual relations with one patient and was accused of making inappropriate remarks to another, officials said.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin

Attorney General Matthew Platkin

Photo Credit: NJAG
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Danny O. Steffens, who practiced at facilities in New Milford and Fort Lee, voluntarily surrendered his license following complaints from two female patients, identified in filed documents as Patient #1 and Patient #2, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Thursday, Dec. 19.

Steffens is prohibited from ever reapplying for a physical therapy license in New Jersey, according to a Final Consent Order filed on Dec. 4, 2024.

Patient #1 alleged that Steffens engaged in multiple sexual encounters with her while she was under his care at a New Milford facility. Steffens admitted to these claims during an Oct. 22, investigative inquiry with the Board, where he also confirmed sending sexually explicit text messages and photos to Patient #1. When questioned about allegations from Patient #2, who reported inappropriate comments while being treated at a Fort Lee facility, Steffens testified that he could not recall making the remarks.

The Board found that Steffens’ actions constituted gross negligence, professional misconduct, and a violation of sexual misconduct regulations, jeopardizing public health and safety. Cari Fais, Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, emphasized the significance of the decision.

The investigation was conducted by the Enforcement Bureau within the Division of Consumer Affairs. The State was represented by Deputy Attorney General Daniel Evan Leef Hewitt, under the supervision of Section Chief Doreen A. Hafner.

Patients who believe they have been treated inappropriately by a licensed healthcare professional are encouraged to file a complaint with the State Division of Consumer Affairs via its website or by calling 1-800-242-5846 (toll-free within New Jersey) or 973-504-6200.

