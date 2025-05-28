Sex Offender Faked MLB Career, Scammed Women, Skipped Registry In Virginia: DOJ

A Roanoke man who told women he was a Major League Baseball prospect, forged six-figure checks, used burner phones to impersonate team officials, and failed to register as a sex offender has pleaded guilty in federal court as part of an elaborate scheme, federal officials announced.

He went by many names while executing his scheme.

Janike Dunbar Holt, 29 — also known as “Nike,” “Janike Tagovailoa,” “Keanu Tagovailoa,” and “Trey Tagovailoa” — pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender and one count of making false statements to law enforcement, authorities say.

Holt’s legal issues date back to 2018, when he was convicted in North Carolina of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.

He was released later that year and initially complied with registry requirements, but failed to report

That’s when his Big League scams began.

In March 2022, Holt began dating a woman who had a young child.

Holt wasn’t the child’s father but told others he was — then asked other women for money, supposedly to buy diapers, visit the child, or gain custody.

He didn’t spend the money on any of those things, prosecutors said, keeping it instead for himself.

In one case, Holt convinced another woman to give him money for diapers and gas before stealing $5,000 from her bank account, though that cash was ultimately recovered.

Later in 2022, while living with another girlfriend, Holt stole at least three checks, one of which he made out for $225,000 with the memo line “Lawsuit Refund.”

Another was written for $75,000, labeled “Lawsuit settlement.” He tried getting others to cash the checks for him — but they refused.

In February 2023, Holt asked a friend to drive him from North Carolina to Virginia, where he was planning to move. Holt lived with his brother in Roanoke for a few days before moving in with a new girlfriend for more than a month, though he never registered as a sex offender.

Around the same time, Holt began telling multiple people — including his brother, his girlfriend, and her family — that he had been recruited to play for a Major League Baseball team.

To sell the lie, Holt used burner phones to send fake messages, pretending to be real individuals affiliated with both Major and Minor League Baseball teams — all without their knowledge.

He told the group they’d all be moving for his “career,” and even convinced them to sell their vehicles and hand him the proceeds, authorities said. Holt also tried to sell one woman’s car without her permission.

On March 14, 2023, Holt was arrested on a warrant out of North Carolina.

During an interview with a deputy US marshal, Holt lied repeatedly — claiming he had a child, that he wasn’t living in Roanoke, and that his probation officer knew about his travel between North Carolina and Virginia.

But prosecutors say Holt never registered as a sex offender in Virginia, as required under federal law.

He now faces sentencing at a later date. The United States Marshals Service is continuing to investigate the case.

