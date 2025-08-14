Sex Assault Suspect Wanted After Skipping Court On Decades-Old Case: Bergen Prosecutor

Jed D. Phykitt, of Dalton, MN, and formerly of Washington Township, NJ, was indicted on five counts of second-degree sexual assault related to allegations from the early 1990s, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said this week.

Phykitt was first arrested in February 2025 in Minnesota after a nearly year-long investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, with assistance from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department, Musella said.

Investigators say Phykitt sexually assaulted a child between the ages of 13 and 16 in Hillsdale, Washington Township, and Westwood between 1990 and 1991, according to the indictment.

After his February arrest, Phykitt was released by a Minnesota court while awaiting an extradition hearing. That hearing was set for Aug. 4, but he failed to appear and remains at large, Musella said.

Phykitt was last known to be in Minnesota. He is now wanted both in Bergen County and by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear in court.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at 201-226-5532.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.