Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For These NJ Counties

It went into effect at 1:45 p.m. Friday, July 25, and lasts until 9 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible, along with drenching downpours that could cause localized flash flooding.

"These storms are expected to grow in coverage and move across the area through this evening," the Nationla Weather Service said. "The main threat is from damaging wind gusts, but hail and frequent lightning possible."

There also could be isolated hail.

Here are counties covered by the watch:

New York

Bronx

Dutchess

Kings

Nassau

New York (Manhattan)

Orange

Putnam

Queens

Richmond

Rockland

Suffolk

Sullivan

Ulster

Westchester

New Jersey

Atlantic

Bergen

Burlington

Camden

Cumberland

Essex

Gloucester

Hudson

Hunterdon

Mercer

Middlesex

Monmouth

Morris

Ocean

Passaic

Salem

Somerset

Sussex

Union

Warren

Connecticut

Fairfield

Hartford

Litchfield

Middlesex

New Haven

New London

Tolland

Windham

Pennsylvania

Adams

Berks

Bucks

Carbon

Chester

Columbia

Cumberland

Dauphin

Delaware

Juniata

Lackawanna

Lancaster

Lebanon

Lehigh

Luzerne

Mifflin

Monroe

Montgomery

Montour

Northampton

Northumberland

Perry

Philadelphia

Pike

Schuylkill

Snyder

Union

Wayne

York

Massachusetts

Barnstable

Bristol

Dukes

Hampden

Hampshire

Nantucket

Norfolk

Plymouth

Suffolk

Worcester

