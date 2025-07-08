Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For All 21 NJ Counties As Storms, Flooding Loom

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all 21 counties through 9 p.m., with forecasters warning of damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Flash Flood and Heat Advisories also remain in place as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“Showers and thunderstorms have begun to develop and will continue into this evening,” the NWS said in an afternoon update. “Thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, as well as damaging wind gusts.”

The threat for severe weather has increased for Wednesday, with another round of storms and flash flooding possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Through 2 a.m. Wednesday for much of northeast New Jersey, including Bergen, Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic counties. Rainfall rates may reach 2 inches per hour, especially in urban and poor-drainage areas.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, with heat index values up to 105, particularly in Essex, Bergen, Hudson, Union, and Passaic counties.

The New Jersey Shore faces a moderate to high risk of dangerous rip currents through Wednesday, a concern for swimmers and beachgoers ahead of peak summer crowds.

What You Should Do:

Stay indoors during thunderstorms and heat peaks.

Avoid flood-prone areas and check on vulnerable neighbors.

If you're headed to the shore, obey lifeguard warnings and stay out of rough surf.

