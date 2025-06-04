Fair 64°

Severe Storm Threat Builds Amid Surge In Heat, Humidity

The warmest and muggiest air mass of the year so far will fuel multiple rounds of scattered showers and severe thunderstorms.

An increase in humidity on Wednesday, June 4 will make it feel even warmer as temperatures surge in the upper 80s and even into the 90s.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Areas farthest inland in the Northeast will be at risk for severe storms on Thursday, June 5, in the afternoon and evening.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
The springlike chill that lingered through much of May will soon be a distant memory. High temperatures are expected to surge into the upper 80s and even touch the 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

The rising humidity will make it feel even hotter on Wednesday, June 4, the first in a string of steamy days. (Click on the first image above from AccuWeather.)

Conditions will grow more volatile by Thursday, June 5, the week’s hottest day. Severe thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon into the evening across areas stretching from northern Pennsylvania and upstate New York into northern New England. (Click on the second image above.)

It will stay warm on Friday, June 6, with highs in the mid 80s and partly sunny skies. Showers and storms are possible late in the afternoon and into the evening.

Temperatures will moderate slightly on Saturday, June 7, with highs in the 70s, overcast skies, and scattered showers.

Sunday, June 8, will bring a return to sunshine and more comfortable conditions, with highs in the upper 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

