Severe Burns Trigger Large Pressure Cooker Recall

Tempo USA is recalling about 46,660 Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 9. The cookers can be opened before steam pressure is released, causing hot contents to spray out and burn users.

The company has received 11 incident reports, with eight people suffering severe burn injuries, according to the CPSC. The recall covers Ambiano models 93550 (KY-318B), 96775 (KY-318A), and 98527 (6L-PC).

The six- and eight-quart cookers were sold at Aldi supermarkets nationwide. They were available between January 2016 and December 2019 for about $40.

Customers should stop using the cookers immediately and return them to Aldi for a full refund. Shoppers can also email photos of the cookers with a cut power cord and visible model number to Tempo at [email protected].

You can learn more about the recall on Aldi's website or by calling 800-325-7894.

