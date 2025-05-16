Services Announced For NJ HS Coach Killed In Quadruple-Fatal NY Parkway Crash

Violante, age 45, of the hamlet of Granite Springs in Somers, was driving home from work on Wednesday, May 14, when his vehicle was struck head-on by a van that crossed the median near mile marker 9.2 in New Castle, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Three men in the van were also killed. The crash remains under investigation.

Known affectionately as “Coach V” to his students and athletes, Violante dedicated his life to education and mentorship. He served for 15 years at Bergenfield High School in New Jersey, most recently as Dean of Students, and as the head coach for both varsity football and track. A 1998 graduate of Somers High School, he had played quarterback under the guidance of his father, longtime coach and athletic director Skip Violante.

According to his obituary, Violante was born on December 21, 1979, in Yonkers, and grew up in a close-knit family with his parents, Frank and Martha Violante, and his two brothers, Chris and Brian. He earned his degree in special education from Mercy College and later obtained a master’s in educational administration.

Violante’s impact stretched far beyond the field or classroom. Described as a “gentle giant” with a heart of gold, he was known for his leadership, warmth, and ability to inspire those around him. Students, colleagues, and community members have remembered him as a mentor, father figure, and true friend.

Visitation and Funeral Details

Visitation for Violante will be held on Tuesday, May 20, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Directors in Mount Kisco at 288 East Main St., and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 137 Moseman Avenue, Yorktown Heights.

Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Mount Kisco.

He is survived by his parents; brothers Chris (Hoda) and Brian (Laura); nephews Andrew, Cameron, Dylan, and Jordan; niece Natalie; and longtime girlfriend Dana Brescia, according to his obituary.

Grief counselors remain available at Bergenfield High School, with additional support offered through West Bergen Mental Health. The school district has pledged to honor Violante’s legacy and will share further memorial plans on its website.

The driver of the van, who remains hospitalized in critical condition, has not been charged as of Friday, May 16. State Police continue to investigate the crash and ask anyone with information to call 845-677-7300.

Click here to read Violante's full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.