Fair 49°

SHARE

Serious Crash Shuts Route 80

A serious motor vehicle accident closed a portion of Route 80 on Monday morning, Nov. 25 in Passaic County.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Exit 53 in Wayne. 

As of 11:40 a.m., two right lanes were closed.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE